Is it so difficult to wear masks, questions Punjab CM

Taking a serious note of the “highly irresponsible” behaviour of people who continue to put lives of others at risk by violating the covid safety rules, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday warned of serious consequences for the state, which is witnessing a spike in cases over the past few days.

Stating that the state reported 665 cases on Friday, which also saw 4,900 challans being issued for covid violations, Captain asked why it was so difficult to wear masks, wash hands and not spit on roads.

“Don’t people care about their fellow beings?” he questioned those who insist on continuously ignoring his appeals to adhere to all safety norms. Citing examples of Maharashtra and Delhi, he said that safety of Punjab is in hands of people.

During his weekly Facebook Live #AskCaptain interaction, the CM added that his government has announced opening of gyms from August 5 in line with the central government’s Unlock 3.0 guidelines, but they will need to strictly adhere to protocol and directives of the health department.

Stressing on the need for precautions and early detection to save lives, Captain reiterated his appeal for recovered covid patients to donate plasma, for which a plasma bank is already operational and two more are all set to come up in state.

“If I was a recovered patient, I would have definitely donated plasma,” he said, adding that he has already directed that plasma be made available free of cost at all government and private hospitals.

In response to a request from a Ludhiana resident for daily updates on bed availability to be posted on Cova app, the CM said he will direct the health department to arrange for the same.

On a question from Kargil Gallantry Award and Sena Medal winner Balkar Singh from Barnala regarding one-rank promotion for police and defence personnel as announced earlier, the CM said the state government is committed to giving one-step promotion to the Gallantry Award winners.

On some Punjabi singers promoting gun culture, the CM appealed to all artistes to stop singing such songs and promote Punjab’s culture and ideology instead.

When a Rajpura resident raised concern on the issue, he said that arresting singers is no real solution and these singers need to understand the negative impacts of such songs on youth.

The CM asked Hoshiarpur DC to submit a report within a week on complaint of Commodore VK Gautam Retd NM alleging fabrication of revenue records by circle revenue officer of Mukerian to omit the process of auction to blackmail him after he purchased a property in auction. Captain said the matter is serious and action will be taken against the guilty.

The Punjab government will soon introduce urine test every six months for dispensing de-addiction drugs to check abuse.

A Ludhiana youth requested the CM to direct OOAT clinics to give 10 days’ medicine at a time as per past practice, as otherwise a lot of time is wasted every day in long queues to get daily dose of medication.