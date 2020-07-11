ISC Class 12 results: Muskan Saxena tops Chandigarh’s tricity area

Muskan Saxena, who topped among Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, with 99.25% marks, with her family at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Muskan Saxena, a non-medical student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, has topped the tricity in the Class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations with 99.25% marks.

Toppers of all other streams are from Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Mohali.

Conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), this year, all exams for Class 12 couldn’t be held owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the percentages were calculated by taking scores of English, along with best scores in three other subjects.

A total of 194 students appeared in the exams from across four streams, including non-medical, medical, commerce and humanities.

While last year, the overall topper had scored 99.5%, Saxena managed to score more than the non-medical toppers in 2019 and 2018, who had scored 98.5% and 97.75%, respectively. Her parents are professors at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. She is interested in mathematics, economics and computer sciences, and wants to study data science.

Humanities topper Jasnoor Kaur from YPS, Mohhali, scored 98.5%. She wants to pursue a BA in psychology in Chandigarh. Medical topper Tanveer Singh Mangat, who scored 97.75%, wants to become a neurosurgeon.

Pavit Kaur Sidhu shared the position with Tanveer. She wants to pursue engineering from an IIT. Their schoolmate and commerce topper Sehajpreet Kaur, who scored 96.25%, wants to get into the hospitality sector.

In Chandigarh, Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, and St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, are affiliated to the CISCE for Class 12, while in Mohali, only Yadavindra Public School offers ISC Class 12. There is no ISC school in Panchkula.