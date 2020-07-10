ISCE Class 10 result: Kriti Garg grabs top slot in Ludhiana district

By scoring 98.8% marks, Kriti Garg of Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri, topped the Ludhiana district in the Class-10 exams, results of which were announced by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on its website www.cisce.org on Friday.

The second position is bagged by Nazampreet Kaur, a student of Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal. She scored 97.8% marks in the exam. At 97.4%, the third slot has been shared by three students — Ravneet Kaur Dhillion of Sacred Heart Convent School, Samrala; Hardil Singh of Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal and Rohan Gupta of Sacred Heart Convent School, Bhattian.

Aiming to become a computer science engineer, Kriti has opted for non-medical stream in Class 11. Sharing her other interests, she said, “I am very fond of poetry and have played table tennis at national level.”

Her father Pardeep Kumar Garg is an engineer and mother Tusha is a homemaker.

Nazampreet Kaur, who belongs to Rajgarh village, wants to become a cardiologist. The 16-year-old said, “I love to perform science experiments at home to gain practical knowledge. I am very fond of reading books. My school director William Sohata, principal Sister Crispin Maria and teachers supported me throughout and I’m thankful to them.”

Her father Balpreet Singh is an engineer and mother Harpreet Kaur is a homemaker.