Sections
Home / Chandigarh / It is inappropriate for any BJP leader to publically criticise a senior party leader: Former Himachal BJP chief

It is inappropriate for any BJP leader to publically criticise a senior party leader: Former Himachal BJP chief

Bindal was defended party organisation general secretary Pawan Rana, whom Jawalamukhi legislator Ramesh Dhawala called a black sheep

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 17:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Former Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dr Rajeev Bindal said Pawan Rana had been working for social and national causes for the last 25 years and disrespecting him was tantamount to disrespecting the party. (HT PHOTO )

Former Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dr Rajeev Bindal on Saturday said it was inappropriate for any BJP leader to make a statement against a senior party leader.

Bindal was defended party organisation general secretary Pawan Rana, whom Jawalamukhi legislator Ramesh Dhawala called a black sheep for interfering in Kangra.

In a statement, Bindal said the BJP was an ideological organisation, not a specific person, or a means of gaining power. “Leaders such as Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani and numerous workers have worked hard to build the party,” he said.

Bindal said Pawan Rana had been working for social and national causes for the last 25 years. Disrespecting him was tantamount to disrespecting the party. Bindal said all decisions made within the party are made collectively and blaming one person was wrong.



“Rana has worked very hard to ensure the progress of organisation. He has put his health on stake, left his family and renounced other pleasures for the organisation,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajasthan police seize pen drives, condoms from monk accused of rape
Jun 13, 2020 17:04 IST
BJP steps up efforts to quell rebellion in Himachal
Jun 13, 2020 17:03 IST
Covid-19 cases in Singapore cross 40,000
Jun 13, 2020 17:00 IST
Builders’ body to train youth from villages near Mumbai to tackle labour shortage
Jun 13, 2020 17:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.