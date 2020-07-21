IT Park CHB group housing scheme set for rollout

Sections
Process starts to implement project in which CHB will build about 788 apartments of different categories, including EWS units

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

It is understood that CHB will develop the scheme on two plots, measuring 10.51 acres and 6.43 acres at IT Park. Prices will be fixed after the drawings are approved by the architecture department. (Getty Images)

Decks have been cleared for the rollout of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) group housing scheme for the general public at Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Information Technology Park (IT Park) with UT administrator VPS Badnore giving the go-ahead to its design on Tuesday.

“Now the process of the implementation of the project will start,” said Ajoy Kumar Sinha, UT finance secretary and chairman, CHB..

A presentation of the design was made to Badnore on Tuesday.

CHB under the scheme will build nearly 788 apartments of different categories, including those for economically weaker sections (EWS) and units with two and three bedrooms in seven storey buildings.



“The board has to get a green signal from the approval committee of the estate office. Also, environment clearances are required for the project. But we expect all the requisite approvals to be in place in less than six months, and by the end of the year the scheme will be launched,” said a senior CHB official requesting anonymity.

The board has 123 acres of land in its possession at IT Park where 20 sites are to be developed after another CHB residential project, Prideasia, failed to take off.

“CHB will develop the scheme on two plots, measuring 10.51 acres and 6.43 acres at IT Park. Prices will be fixed after the drawings are approved by the architecture department,” the official said.

The board will build 788 flats on two sites, while the remaining 18 sites will be given to private builders for development. For this, the board has hired a private consultant for improved designs.

High-end officers’ flats for government officials of the UT administration, Haryana and Punjab are also planned in the area.

CHB has decided to launch the scheme after it failed to sell 18 residential and commercial sites at an e-auction two years back. Due to the high reserve prices, not many developers showed interest in the auction.

