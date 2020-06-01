Sections
Home / Chandigarh / ITBP jawan among four killed in 3 Jind mishaps

ITBP jawan among four killed in 3 Jind mishaps

The 30-year-old ITBP jawan was killed when an unknown truck rammed into his Maruti Swift car near Kinana village

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Four persons were killed, including an ITBP jawan of 34 Battalion in three separate road accidents in Jind, police said on Sunday.

In the first accident, 30-year-old ITBP jawan Rajender Mishra was killed when an unknown truck rammed into his Maruti Swift car near Kinana village.

A resident of Jind city, he was returning home after completing training in the camp at Rajasthan’s Alwar. He was posted in Arunachal Pradesh.

The police said they have registered a case against unidentified truck driver under sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



In the second mishap, two friends were killed and third got injured when their car skidded off a road and crashed into a stack of bricks in Jind’s Narwana.

Those dead are Paramjeet Singh, 25, of MohalKhera village and Kuldeep Kumar, 21, of Prem Nagar area in Narwana. The injured, Sandeep, has been rushed to PGIMS, Rohtak, where his condition is stated to be out of danger.

In the third case, a 35-year-old man, Bijender Kumar of Bhagkhera village, was killed when an unknown vehicle hit his car and fled.

A spokesman of Jind police said they have registered a case against unknown persons under similar IPC sections and started investigation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tent house owner booked for kidnapping, raping 14-year-old Ludhiana girl
Jun 01, 2020 02:45 IST
Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, dies at 42 of Covid-19
Jun 01, 2020 03:09 IST
Applicants to get driving licences on same day in Jalandhar
Jun 01, 2020 02:15 IST
Haryana: No curbs on interstate movement from today
Jun 01, 2020 02:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.