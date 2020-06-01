ITBP jawan among four killed in 3 Jind mishaps

Four persons were killed, including an ITBP jawan of 34 Battalion in three separate road accidents in Jind, police said on Sunday.

In the first accident, 30-year-old ITBP jawan Rajender Mishra was killed when an unknown truck rammed into his Maruti Swift car near Kinana village.

A resident of Jind city, he was returning home after completing training in the camp at Rajasthan’s Alwar. He was posted in Arunachal Pradesh.

The police said they have registered a case against unidentified truck driver under sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the second mishap, two friends were killed and third got injured when their car skidded off a road and crashed into a stack of bricks in Jind’s Narwana.

Those dead are Paramjeet Singh, 25, of MohalKhera village and Kuldeep Kumar, 21, of Prem Nagar area in Narwana. The injured, Sandeep, has been rushed to PGIMS, Rohtak, where his condition is stated to be out of danger.

In the third case, a 35-year-old man, Bijender Kumar of Bhagkhera village, was killed when an unknown vehicle hit his car and fled.

A spokesman of Jind police said they have registered a case against unknown persons under similar IPC sections and started investigation.