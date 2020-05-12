Sections
Home / Chandigarh / ITBP retrieves body of missing villager in HP

ITBP retrieves body of missing villager in HP

After a month-long search operation, ITBP jawans retrieved the body of a villager who went missing from Bargul Village

Updated: May 12, 2020 13:09 IST

By ANI , Hindustan Times/Shimla

Victim had come under a suddenly triggered wet avalanche on April 13, 2020 (HT PHOTO )

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have retrieved the body of a villager who went missing from Bargul Village (11,000 feet) who had gone missing last month.

“After a month-long search operation, ITBP jawans have retrieved the body of a villager who went missing from Bargul Village (11,000 feet),” ITBP said in a release.

“He had come under a suddenly triggered wet avalanche on April 13, 2020,” it added.

