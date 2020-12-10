Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Items worth ₹5 lakh stolen from electronics shop

Items worth ₹5 lakh stolen from electronics shop

The owner of the shop said four burglars have been captured committing the crime in the CCTV cameras installed inside and at the entrance of the shop

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The owner of the electronics shop on Daba-Lohara Road in Ludhiana from where items worth ₹5 lakh were stolen on Thursday. (HT Photo)

A gang of burglars stole items worth Rs 5 lakh from an electronics shop on Daba-Lohara Road in the wee hours of Thursday, police said. The shop is located 100 metres away from the Daba police station.

The victim, Daljit Singh, the owner of Daljit Electronics Store, said the shop is located on the ground floor while he lives on the first floor of the same building.

On Thursday morning, he received a call from a neighbour, who informed him that the shutter of his shop was broken. He reached and found it ransacked.

Daljit added that in the CCTV cameras installed inside and at the entrance of the shop, four burglars have been captured committing the crime.

The victim said that two of them went inside and stole all the mobile phone, while the other two kept watch outside. They were inside for just five minutes, he said.

ASI Gurbakhshish Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case has been registered and police are trying to identify the accused.

