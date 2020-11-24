J&K DDC polls: Gupkar Alliance releases fifth list

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has released the fifth list of candidates for the district development council (DDC) polls, which will be held in eight phases.

Alliance president Farooq Abdullah released the fifth list of candidates, comprising 16 names, most of whom are affiliated with the national conference.

Of the 16 DDC seats across Kashmir, the NC will contest on eight seats, the PDP on five seats, People’s Conference on two seats and People’s Movement on one seat.

The PAGD candidates will contest on the symbols of their respective parties. So far, PAGD has released names of 104 candidates for the DDC polls in Kashmir.