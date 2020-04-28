J&K govt starts tele-classes for Valley students

The students had been complaining that they could not attend online classes due to poor internet speed in the Valley. (HT PHOTO)

To make up for the lost time due to the Covid-19 outbreak, directorate of information and public relations (DIPR), Kashmir, in collaboration with directorate of school education have started special tele-classes for the valley students.

“We don’t want the students to suffer and for that we have started special tele-classes on Doordarshan (DD) Kashir TV,” DIPR director Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar said.

She said tele-classes are being held for Class 7 to Class 10 to cover the syllabus for first semester.

“The half-an-hour class on a specific subject is aired daily at 5:30 pm and repeated the next day at 4pm. Each day a new subject is covered and sometimes two, depending on length of the topic,” she said.

Asgar said that the classes are conducted by expert faculty of the government schools. “The lectures are recorded in the studios of the DIPR,” she said, adding they are working on to start tele-classes for the students of other classes as well.

The information department also handles the post recording job to fine tune the presentation.

Director school education, Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik, said the lectures also include tips about the preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus. “The initiative has received an overwhelming response from the students and parents,” he said.

Many schools in the valley are also sending the lectures to the students on WhatsApp and Youtube these days. “But it takes hours to download a five minutes video due to 2G internet speed,” a doctor in Srinagar said.

The students have been complaining that they could not attend online classes due to poor internet speed in the Valley. “Though the government has introduced ‘Zoom’ app for online classes, but it is of no use until high speed internet is restored in the Valley,” said Gazi Muzzamil, Jammu & Kashmir Students Movement president.

Earlier this month, scores of female teachers of a reputed private schools in Srinagar have reportedly refused to conduct online classes using ‘Zoom’ video conference citing privacy concerns associated with the application.

With the security concerns with Zoom app, it has left the school education department in catch-22 situation. The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has also warned against the use video-conferencing application stating that the platform is not at all fit and safe for use by government officers/officials for official purposes.