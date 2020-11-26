Sections
Home / Chandigarh / J&K logs 12 fatalities, 489 new virus cases

J&K logs 12 fatalities, 489 new virus cases

Officials said 225 more people tested positive in Kashmir and 264 in Jammu division

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Srinagar

An underprivileged child wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus participates in morning prayer at the Sangharsh Vidya Kendra school at a slum area on the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday. (AP)

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 12 deaths and 489 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the tally of positive cases to 1,07,819 and the death toll to 1,663.

Officials said 225 more people tested positive in Kashmir and 264 in Jammu division. Six persons each succumbed to the disease in both the divisions. Also, 1,00,892 people have recovered in the UT so far, taking the recovery rate to 93.57%, the highest till date. The active cases stand at 5,264.

A total of 1,091 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 572 in Jammu. With 13,029 cases, November, so far, has recorded an average of 521 daily infections against an average of 632 daily cases in October and 1,245 cases in September.

The total number of tests conducted in the UT has also crossed 28.85 lakh.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 85 more people tested positive followed by 39 in Baramulla.In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 126 followed by 46 in Udhampur.

Till date, 7.75 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 19,500 in home quarantine, 5,264 in isolation, and 47,700 under home surveillance. Besides, 7.01 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

