J&K logs 9 deaths, tolls climbs to 1,542

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded nine deaths and 460 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total Covid count to 99,352 and death toll to 1,542.

Officials said 307 people tested positive in Kashmir and 153 in Jammu. One person succumbed to the disease in Jammu and eight in Kashmir. A total of 1,023 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 519 in Jammu.So far, 64 persons have lost their lives to the infection this month.

As many as 326 people succumbed to the infection in August, 478 in September and 293 in October. The death toll crossed 500-mark on August 13, 1000-mark on September 20 and 1500-mark on November 03.

The recovery rate has also been improving for the past month. So far, 92,245 people have recovered from the disease in the UT and the recovery rate has reached 92.84%. Now, there are 5,565 active cases in J&K.

An average 507 daily infections have been reported this month so far against an average of 632 daily cases in October and 1,245 cases in September. An average 10 deaths a day were reported in October against 16 in September.

The total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 25.05 lakh.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 161 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 33 cases.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 99,followed by 19 in Udhampur.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 20,574 cases and 381 deaths followed by Jammu with 18,469 cases and 270 deaths.

Till date, 6.68 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 15,627 in home quarantine, 5,565 in isolation, and 42,711 under home surveillance. Besides, 6.03 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.