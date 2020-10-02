J&K records 17 deaths, 1,093 fresh cases

A health worker collects a man's swab sample to test for Covid-19 at a government hospital in Jammu on Thursday. (AP)

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 17 more deaths and 1,093 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the Covid tally to 76,163.

As many as 401 people tested positive in Kashmir, including 10 travellers, while 692 cases were reported from Jammu, of which five were travellers.

On Thursday, 1,680 people recovered from the virus and were discharged from different hospitals taking the overall recoveries to 58,552 which account for a recovery rate of 76.8%.

At present, there are 16,413 active cases in J&K. Total tests conducted in the UT have reached 16.43 lakh.

A government spokesperson said 1,071 people were discharged in Jammu division and 609 in Kashmir. Of the total, 38,494 people have recovered in Kashmir and 20,058 in Jammu.

Officials said that 17 more people succumbed to the disease in the UT - 13 in Jammu and four in Kashmir.

This month, the daily number of deaths have mostly remained above 10 and even recorded a highest of 23 fatalities on September 21. The number of total deaths has reached 1,198 – 843 in Kashmir and 355 in Jammu.

The death toll had crossed 500-mark on August 13 and 1000-mark on September 20. In Jammu division, the highest cases were recorded in Jammu district at 490, followed by 49 in Kishtwar.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 164 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 54.

Srinagar is the worst affected district with 15,046 cases and 292 deaths. Jammu district is at number two with 13,505 cases and 192 deaths. The active cases in Jammu are 3,390 while there are 2,058 active Covid patients in Srinagar.

Till date, 5.79 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 15,446 in home quarantine, 16,413 in isolation, and 50,787 under home surveillance. Besides these, 4.95 lakh people have completed their surveillance period