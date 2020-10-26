J&K records lowest number of fresh cases in 3 months

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 364 fresh coronavirus infections, the lowest in three months, taking the total positive cases in the Union Territory to 92,225.

The last time the UT had recorded daily cases in this ballpark was in the last week of July. Officials said 217 people had tested positive in Kashmir and 147 in Jammu.

The UT also recorded six deaths due to the disease, of which four were recorded in Kashmir and two in Jammu division, which took the total death toll to 1,444.

The number of patients who have recovered from the contagion reached 83,485 after 627 people were cured of the disease-- 398 in Kashmir and 229 in Jammu. The recovery rate increased to 90.5 % - the highest so far.

Active cases in Jammu and Kashmir have dropped to 7,296. Of the total deaths so far, 964 have been reported in Kashmir and 480 in Jammu.

As many as 326 deaths were reported in August, 478 in September and 263 in October. The recovery rate has continuously improved over the past one month. So far, in October, 26,561 patients have recovered against 17,155 fresh infections.

October has also witnessed a decrease in the average number of daily cases. Against an average 1,245 daily novel coronavirus cases reported in September, October has recorded an average 659 cases till date.

The average daily deaths in October are 10 against 16 in September. The total tests conducted in the UT has crossed 21.94 lakh.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 108, followed by 10 in Poonch.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 76 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 56.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 18,729 cases and 346 deaths followed by Jammu district with 17,013 cases and 249 deaths.

Till date, 6.42 lakh people have been enlisted for observation —18,198 in home quarantine, 7,296 in isolation, and 46,825 under home surveillance. Around 5.68 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.