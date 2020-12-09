J&K sees 6 deaths, 470 infections

Jammu and Kashmir recorded six deaths and 470 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total Covid count to 1,14,038 and death toll to 1,761.

Officials said 193 people tested positive in Kashmir and 277 in Jammu. Three persons each died in Kashmir and Jammu division.

They said 1,07,282 people have recovered in the UT so far. There are 4,995 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 32.18 lakh.

A total of 1,133 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 628 in Jammu.

In terms of fatalities, December has already recorded 67 deaths. As many as 15,434 infections were reported in November as compared to 19,619 cases in October. In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 74 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 43 cases.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 161, followed by 24 in Rajouri district.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 23,825 cases and 427 deaths, followed by Jammu district with 21,665 cases and 318 deaths.

Till date, 8.11 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 21,954 in home quarantine, 4,995 in isolation, and 28,351 under home surveillance. Besides, 7.54 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.