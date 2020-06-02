J&K students’ body writes to Punjab CM seeking extension on date for submitting fees

Sections
They said students are unable to attend online classes as 4g internet service has been banned in the Valley

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:12 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Jammu and Kashmir students’ association (JKSA) has written to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh seeking extension on dates for submitting fees to educational institutes in the state.

“Many colleges and universities are coaxing Kashmiri students to submit fees despite the Covid-19 crisis. Due to the ban on high speed internet connectivity (4G service), Kashmiri students cannot attend online classes or take examinations,” the letter states.

JKSA member Nasir Khuehami said, “We have received hundreds of distress calls from students saying they have been asked to pay fees by their educational institutions. Due to ban on high speed internet, students are not being able take online classes, which affects their education, and they won’t be able to compete with students from other states.”

The students’ body has requested the Punjab CM for his intervention on humanitarian grounds and asked him to direct educational institutions to extend the date for submitting fees.



