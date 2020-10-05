J&K witnesses dip in daily Covid count in October

For the past five days, daily Covid-19 cases are constantly decreasing in Jammu and Kashmir with 632 fresh cases being recorded on Monday, lowest in more than a month, taking the tally of positive cases in the UT to 79,738.

Ten deaths on Monday took the death toll to 1,252, officials said. They said that 286 people tested positive in Kashmir and 346 in Jammu.

October is witnessing a decrease in number of daily cases. From 1,093 cases on October 1, the numbers fell to 1,090 on October 2, 975 on October 3, 878 on October 4 and 632 on Monday.

The slump comes after September recording the highest 37,372 cases at a daily average of 1,245.

As many as 1,386 people recovered from the virus on Monday and were discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 63,790 which account for a recovery rate of 79.9%, the highest so far.

Since September 21, the recovery rate has improved. From September 21 to 30, as many as 15,132 patients have been discharged against 11,080 fresh infections. Similarly in October so far, 6,918 patients have been cured as against 4,668 fresh infections.

A government spokesperson said 936 people were discharged in Jammu division and 450 in Kashmir on Monday. Of total, 40,433 people have recovered in Kashmir and 23,357 in Jammu so far. At present, there are 14,696 active cases in J&K. Total tests conducted in the UT so far have reached 17.23 lakh.

Meanwhile, officials said 10 more people succumbed to the disease in the UT — five each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions. With this, the number of total deaths has reached 1,252 — 865 in Kashmir and 387 in Jammu.

In comparison to August which reported 326 deaths, there was a 64% increase in the number of deaths in the UT in September, taking the month’s tally to 478.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 173, followed by 35 in Rajouri.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 119 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 39.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 15,652 cases and 303 deaths. Jammu is at number two with 14,687 cases and 203 deaths.

Till date, 5.95 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 23,880 in home quarantine, 14,696 in isolation, and 47,263 under home surveillance. Besides these, 5.08 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.