JAC Chandigarh starts online admission process for engineering courses

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Chandigarh is likely to start online registrations for admission to engineering courses in various institutes on September 15. The registration will close on October 1.

Constituted by the UT administration, JAC will conduct the admissions in BE, BArch, Integrated BE (chemical), MBA courses for the 2020-21 academic session.

Like Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand and many other states, Chandigarh also accepts JEE (Main) scores for admission in engineering courses.

The admissions will be carried out in the degree wing of Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Chandigarh College of Architecture, University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), University Institute of Chemical Engineering (UICET) and University Institute of Engineering and Technology at PU’s Hoshiarpur regional centre.

The admissions will be made on the basis of JEE (Main) 2020, All India Rank (AIR). There will be three rounds of online counselling followed by the spot round of the counselling. JAC determines the JEE Main cutoff for all the five participating institutes. JEE Main cutoff is the ranks at which seats are allotted.

JAC chairperson and principal of Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology Manpreet Singh Gujral said, “We have taken all necessary measures for the smooth conduct of the admissions. In all categories, we have extended our online mode of admission this year.”

“Entire process which includes document verification, submission of fee, and allotment of seats have been made online. There is no need for a candidate to appear in person till final counselling,” said Gujral.

For the document verification and addressing the queries of the candidates, teams have been set up by JAC. The entire admission process is expected to run for over a month and helplines have also been set up for candidates.

How to apply

The candidates need to register online at chdenggadmissions.nic.in and pay the registration fee which is refundable. Candidates are required to upload requisite documents during the online registration process.