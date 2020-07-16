Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Jagraon BDPO unearths 162.5-acre cultivable land in Lakha gram panchayat

Jagraon BDPO unearths 162.5-acre cultivable land in Lakha gram panchayat

The land has allegedly been under illegal occupation for several years

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

The land had been illegally occupied by multiple parties for several years. Proceedings have been initiated against encroachers. (HT Photo)

Jagraon block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Amarinder Pal Singh Chauhan unearthed 162.5 acres (1,300 kanal or 13 marla) of cultivable land that rightfully belongs to the Lakha gram panchayat under the Jagraon sub-division of Ludhiana district on Thursday.

Chauhan said it had emerged that the land had been illegally occupied by multiple parties for several years. Officials have initiated proceedings to get the land vacated.

“Only 12 acre of cultivable land was being leased annually by the Lakha gram panchayat and thus as per official records the land owned by the panchayat was also recorded as 12 acre. However, while checking the revenue records, it came to the fore that a huge chunk of land measuring 162.5 acres had been recorded as shamlat land.

The said land belongs to the gram panchayat as per provisions of the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act, 1961.



The land is meant to be used for the common benefit of the villagers. However, it had been illegally possessed by private parties for several years.

PROCEEDINGS INITIATED AGAINST ENCROACHERS 

In order to free the land, around 350 people and the sarpanch Jasvir Singh were directed to initiate proceedings to remove the encroachers.

To protect the interests of the gram panchayat, the sarpanch filed petitions under sections of the Punjab Village Common Lands and Regulation Act on July 9 before the court of Peeyush Chander Sharma, district development and panchayat officer- cum-collector, Ludhiana.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jagraon BDPO unearths 162.5-acre cultivable land in Lakha gram panchayat
Jul 16, 2020 22:57 IST
10 held for assaulting Janakpuri resident, chopping off his finger
Jul 16, 2020 22:54 IST
Biker killed in collision with stray bovine
Jul 16, 2020 22:51 IST
Open dumping of garbage: Two years on, wrinkle-nosed Ludhiana’s residents await static compactors
Jul 16, 2020 22:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.