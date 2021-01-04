Jai Jawan project: Physical education teachers in Ludhiana to be trained to guide army aspirants

More than 70 physical education (PE) teachers from Ludhiana will be trained virtually on January 6 so that they can prepare students of government schools who are interested in joining the Armed Forces.

During the 45-minute training session, the teachers will be told about the selection procedure and practical training required by candidates. They will further train government school students under the Jai Jawan Project started by the state government.

The aim to train the PE teachers is to make optimum use of the resources so that they can guide students adequately.

The teachers will prepare interested students for the written and physical tests to join the Armed Forces, which will include 400-metre run, sit ups and pushups, psychological test and interview. The students will also be informed about the various entrance examinations which they have to clear.

The department of physical education will conduct the online training for PE teachers of Jalandhar and Kapurthala also on January 6.

District education officer (elementary cum secondary), Rajinder Kaur, said, “We have very talented students in government schools. This initiative of the higher authorities will surely help them choose the Armed Forces as a career. The training session will prove beneficial for PE instructors as they can now guide students interested in joining the Armed Forces.”