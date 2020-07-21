Jai Ram inaugurates development projects worth ₹11-cr in Rampur

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated developmental projects worth over ₹ 11 crore in the Rampur Vidhan Sabha area of Shimla district over video conference on Tuesday.

The key projects he inaugurated include the commerce block of government degree college, Rampur; the building of the primary health centre, Pancha; gravity water supply scheme, Kugal Balti; Khakrola flow irrigaton scheme and; mult-storey parking at Indira Market of Rampur town.

In his address, the CM said the state government was ensuring that the pace of development does not suffer due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Though, the cases have increased in the country, but situation the situation is under control,” said Thakur, adding that most of the developed countries had suffered the most due to the virus.

“However, the crisis is not over yet and we should take all the precautions to avoid the infection,” said Thakur.

TAKES A DIG A VIRBHADRA

In a veiled attack on his predecessor, Virbhadra Singh, Thakur said no chief minister had faced such a crisis but a few Congress leaders were pretending as though they and their family had vast experience in fighting the pandemic.

He also hailed the people of the state for their contribution in the battle against the virus and said Himachal was in a far better position compared to the other states.

“The state has been appreciated at the national level for its approach in the fight against Covid-19,” said Thakur.

The CM said that in its two-and-a-half year tenure the state government had ensured all-round development in the state. He said several schemes had been launched in the state for the benefit of all sections of society with special focus on upliftment of the masses.

He said around 2.76 lakh free gas connections had been provided to eligible women under the Grihini Suvidha Yojana. He said that under the HimCare Yojana around 86,000 patients had been treated by spending around ₹ 77 crore.

Urban development minister Sarveen Chaudhary, BJP mandal president Bheem Sain Thakur also joined the event through video conference. Former minister Singhi Ram, BJP executive member and director HIMFED Naresh Chauhan, Shimla deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap and local leaders were also present.