Jai Ram inaugurates Rs 44-crore projects in Shimla rural constituency

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects amounting to Rs 44 crore in the Shimla (rural) constituency (LAC) through video-conference.

He inaugurated the Rs 17.49-crore Government Degree College, Dhami; Rs 1.11-crore additional building of Government Senior Secondary School, Rampuri Keonthal; Rs 2.95-crore building of Government Senior Secondary School, Oukharu; and the Rs 1.58-crore Government Senior Secondary School, Ougali.

“The development projects dedicated to the area are a befitting reply to those who allege the area is being discriminated against,” he said, adding that the projects will be completed within the stipulated time period.

“The Shaili Mata Temple will help boost tourism,” he said.

Thakur laid the foundation stones of the Rs 4.17-crore Gharog-Nalta link road, Rs 5.41-crore Baag-Kyalu link road and Rs 1.90 crore Shaltu (Nehra)-Dargot Primary School that will be constructed under NABARD.

He also laid the foundation stones for the upgradation and metalling of the Baag-Kangari (Gharatnala) link road, which will cost of Rs. 4.83 crore and upgradation and metalling of Basantpur-Naltu link road that will cost Rs 4.10 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

The CM said developmental projects worth around Rs 41 crore were being executed in Shimla (rural) LAC during the present tenure of the state government. He said the SDM office and block medical office was also opened in Sunni whereas a mini secretariat was being constructed at Dhami, which will cost Rs 6.66 crore.

He said the ITI buildings were constructed at Dhargi and Sunni by spending Rs 5.45 crore and Rs 5.14 crore, respectively.

Thakur said that to solve the drinking water problem of the area work on the Rs 15.74-crore Garog-Ghandal water supply scheme from Sainj khad was in progress. He said the building of the Government Senior Secondary School, Shoghi, has been constructed for Rs 8.79 crore whereas the bus stand at Sunni has been completed at a cost of Rs 8.53 crore.

Thakur said the government will ensure adequate availability of staff in health and educational institutions in Seraj constituency of Mandi.

Interacting with people of Balichowki, Seraj, the CM directed officers to ensure time-bound completion of ongoing developmental projects in the area.