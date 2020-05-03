Jalandhar man drags ASI on car’s bonnet, arrested

A policeman being dragged on the bonnet of a car by the driver when he was asked to halt at a checkpoint, amid the Covid-19 lockdown in Jalandhar on Saturday. (ANI photo)

A 20-year-old man, who allegedly tried to run over an assistant sub-inspector, was arrested on charges of attempt to murder on Saturday. The youngster’s father, too, has been booked on the same charges for allowing his son to violate curfew.

The accused, Anmol Mehmi of Nakodar Chowk, reportedly attempted to run over assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mulkh Raj when the cop signalled him to stop his Eritga at a checkpoint near Milkbar Chowk near Model Town around 8:30am. The incident comes two days after sub-inspector Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off by a group of Nihangs when he tried to stop them, was released from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

INCIDENT CAPTURED ON VIDEO

A video of the incident shows the ASI hanging on to the car’s bonnet. Mehmi stopped the vehicle a few metres away, after which the cops pulled him out and beat him up. The video has been widely circulated on social media.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Parminder Singh Bhandal said Mehmi’s father, Parminder Kumar, has also been booked for allowing him to drive amid curfew without a pass and putting other people’s lives in danger.

The duo have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act. Kumar is yet to be arrested.

DGP WARNS AGAINST PULLING SIMILAR STUNTS

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta also tweeted about the incident. He said both father and son had been booked and the Punjab Police has ‘zero tolerance policy’ against such acts.

TWO BROTHERS HELD FOR ASSAULT ON COPS

JALANDHAR Police on Saturday arrested two brothers for attacking a police party at Jhuggian village under Mehatpur police station in the district. The accused were identified as Amarjit Singh and his brother Karamjit Singh, residents of Jhugian village.

Senior superintendent of police Navjot Singh Mahal said Amarjit tried to run over assistant sub-inspector Ashwani Kumar who signalled to stop his car at a toll plaza on Friday night. “The ASI saved himself somehow. The accused then fled towards Jhugian village.”

The SSP said when a police reached Jhugian to arrest the accused, they pelted stones at the cops and instigated their pet dog to attack the police. However, the cops later arrested them.

He said a case under various sections of IPC, including 307(attempt to murder) was registered against the accused.

bOX

2 BOOKED FOR ATTACKING COP, ONE HELD

TARN TARAN: Two persons have been booked on Saturday for allegedly assaulting an ASI of the Punjab Police amid curfew at Narli Chowk barricade, which falls under the Bhikhiwind sub-division. One of the accused has been arrested.

The accused are Charanjit Singh, of Chhina Bidhi Chand village, and Arshdeep Singh, of Narli village.

According to police, the duo attacked ASI Sarabjit Singh after being stopped at a barricade. “On Saturday morning, the duo was coming from Narli village side on their respective motorcycles. When the cops stopped them, they attacked the ASI,” said Bhikhiwind DSP Rajbir Singh.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident is making rounds on the social media. The clip shows the duo arguing with the ASI, the ASI jostling one of the accused, him reciprocating and the cop falling on the ground. The clip shows the infuriated ASI cane-charging the duo and them retaliating, while other cops are trying to mediate the scuffle.

However, police have claimed that the accused duo started the scuffle. The DSP said the accused were roaming in the grain market area without any work and messed with the police party.