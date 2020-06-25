Jalandhar resident wants to marry Pak-based fiancée, appeals to PM Modi for visa

A Jalandhar resident was looking forward to marrying his Pakistan-based fiancée this month. However, Covid-19 threw a wrench in his plans. The couple has now appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help them get visas.

32-year-old Kamal Kalyan, a resident of Basti Bawa Khel locality, had got engaged to 35-year-old Sumaila on January 30, 2018, online.

“We had decided to get married this year and I had applied visas for my family members and me on March 21. However, the government announced a lockdown and we could not send documents to Pakistan,” said Kalyan.

All my family members were excited because my fiance is also my distant relative. “This marriage would have sent a message of peace to our two countries,” he said.

“I have approached the Indian and Pakistan embassies but due to the lockdown my file is under process and they have not cleared it. I do not know how long it will take and I want to get married soon,” he said, adding that he had sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I have appealed PM Modi to grant visa to Sumaila and her family so that they can travel to India for our marriage,” he said.

“Sumaila is the daughter of my father Om Parkash’s cousin Asiya. I have not met her and only communicated over the phone and through video calls but now we both want to live together,” he said.