Janmashtami shobha yatras banned in Ambala district till August 13

Ambala district magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma on Sunday banned large gatherings for Janmashthami-related functions till August 13 .

Sharma said that to prevent the Covid-19 spread, large gatherings need to be restricted, as per instructions issued by ministry of home affairs.

He added that anyone violating the order will be booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Covid-19 cases have risen at an alarming rate in Ambala since July. So far, 2107 positive cases have been reported from the district, of which 391 are active. As many as 19 people have succumbed to the virus so far.