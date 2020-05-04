Sections
Jawan martyred in J&K cremated with state honours in Mansa

Posted in 21 Rashtriya Rifles, Rajesh was recruited in the army in 2010

Updated: May 04, 2020 23:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Naik Rajesh Kumar (28), who was martyred in a gunfight with terrorists in Kashmir’s Handwara, was cremated with state honours at his native village Rajrana near Sardulgarh in Mansa district on Monday.

Mansa deputy commissioner Gurpal Singh Chahal paid his tributes by laying a wreath on the martyr. The villagers showered flowers upon the jawan during his funeral procession.

Posted in 21 Rashtriya Rifles, Rajesh was recruited in the army in 2010. He along with a Colonel, Major, Lance Naik and a sub-inspector of Jammu & Kashmir police were martyred in a gunfight with the terrorists. Rajesh is survived by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.

