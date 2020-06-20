Jaypee moves court for restoration of possession, MC put on notice for June 24

After the three month stay order elapsed on June 12, MC took over the waste management plant in Dadumajra on Friday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Jaypee group on Saturday moved court against municipal corporation’s takeover of the Dadumajra garbage processing plant, and sought restoration of the possession.

Taking note of the plea, the court has put the civic body on notice, demanding a response by June 24.

Meanwhile, on Friday, as MC took possession of the controversial plant, the court earlier in the day had already stayed the takeover for a month. However, the order could not be conveyed to the civic body in time.

NK Vohra, local head, Jaypee, claimed, “MC’s counsel was present during the proceedings. We communicated the court’s decision to MC officials as well, but they still took possession forcibly. Our staff was also pushed out of the plant.”

With the plant running much below its full capacity and resulting in dumping of garbage in the open in Dadumajra, the MC General House had terminated the contract with the firm and directed MC officials to take its possession in March this year.

The civic body had issued a termination notice on March 5, asking the firm to hand over the plant within a week. On this, the firm moved court that ordered a stay for three months on March 12.

After its elapse on June 12, MC after issuing a 24-hour notice on Thursday, took over the plant on Friday. “The stay order becomes infructuous with MC already taking over the plant,” said a senior MC official.

On Saturday, the firm approached the court again for restoring the possession and ensure status quo ante (previously existing state of affairs).

“We have also filed a contempt plea against MC, and it has been issued a notice by the court for June 24. The March 12 stay order had asked for arbitration proceedings to be started. We approached the arbitrator in May, but MC took possession of the plant in violation of the court order,” said Vohra.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said, “We will be taking legal view on Monday, and then proceed accordingly.”

Poor solid waste management remains a key reason for Chandigarh slipping in Swachh Survekshan rankings over the past couple of years.

On its part, Jaypee has maintained that MC is responsible for the current performance of the plant.