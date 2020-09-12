JEE Main: Kunwar Preet is Chandigarh topper

Kunwar Preet Singh, who completed Class 12 from Sri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, is the Chandigarh state topper in the Joint Entrance Examination Main, the results of which were released by National Testing Agency late on Friday night.

Kunwar Preet had scored 99.9972 percentile in the exam held in January. The best of scores in the January and April/September exam is considered for the final percentile.

“He has always been good in studies and is focused on clearing the JEE Advanced exam now,” said his father Jaspal Singh, who works at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Mohali. Kunwar, too, wants to pursue engineering in computer science.

JEE Main is conducted for admission to 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and 28 centrally funded technical institutes. The top 1.5 lakh students on the JEE Main merit list will be able to appear for the JEE Advanced, which will be held on September 27 for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).