JEE-Main Results: Sarthak Diwan tops in Himachal, says gave up social media to focus

Sarthak secured a 99.97 percentile while Vanshita stood second with a 99.83 percentile

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 18:07 IST

By Navneet Rathore, Hindustan Times/Shimla

JEE-Main state topper Sarthak Diwan celebrating with his parents at his home in Shimla on Saturday.    (Deepak Sansta / HT)

Securing a 99.97 percentile in the JEE-Main examination, the results of which were declared on Friday night, Shimla’s Sarthak Diwan emerged as the state topper while Vanshita of Solan stood second with a 99.83 percentile.

In order to focus Sarthak gave up all social media platforms for two years and studied for around six to seven hours a day. “I only used the internet to get study material and the phone talk to family and friends,” he said.

Both his parents - Dr Yogesh Diwan and Dr Deepa Diwan - are doctors at the Indira Gandhi Medical College. They said they were proud of Sarthak’s achievements.

Sarthak wants to be a computer engineer and wants to study at an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).



Vanshita says she was sure she would get a good rank as she had worked hard. “I am thankful to my parents and teachers as it is because of their guidance that I was able to accomplish this feat,” she said.

Vanshita a student of Navjyoti Century School, Baadi, had prepared for the competitive exam in Chandigarh.

Her father Rakesh Thakur works at the Solan State Electricity Board while her mother is a teacher.

