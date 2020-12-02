Sections
Jeev invitational golf tourney: Lahiri's team wins pro-am event

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The winning team. (HT PHOTO)

Indian star golfer Anirban Lahiri led his team to victory at the pro-am event of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2020, presented by TAKE Sports, thus warming up in style ahead of the main event scheduled to begin at the Chandigarh Golf Club from December 3.

Lahiri’s team comprising amateurs Brig HPS Dhillon (retd), SPS Ghai, and Sandeep Sandhu, won the Pro-Am event with a total score of 55.6.

Chandigarh-based professional Abhijit Singh Chadha and his team finished first runners-up with a score of 56. Chadha’s team comprised amateurs Bhav Karan Singh, Sahil Sahgal, and Sachin Bansal.

Delhi-based professional Rashid Khan’s team finished second runners-up with a score of 56.2. Rashid’s team comprised amateurs Dhruv D Kumar, Gurmehar Brar, and CS Grewal.

The prize closest to the pin on hole number 8 was won by Paramjit Arora, whose shot landed five feet from the pin. The prize for the closest to the pin on hole number 11 was won by Kanwaljeet Singh Gill, whose shot landed 11 inches from the hole. The prize for the straightest drive on hole number 5 was won by Dr Atul Sachdev, whose shot landed seven inches from the centre of the fairway. The prize for the straightest drive on hole number 13 was won by Dr Harpreet Batth, whose shot landed on the centre of the fairway.

