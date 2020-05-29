Jewellery, cash stolen from house in Chandigarh’s Sector 45

The house owner reported a loss of two gold rings, two gold bangles, one gold chain, two diamonds, 10 silver coins and Rs 7,500 in cash. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Gold jewellery and cash were stolen from the house of a property dealer on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rupinder Pal Singh, 64, complained to the police that they slept on Tuesday night without locking the back gate of the house. When they woke up on Wednesday, they found someone had stolen money, jewellery and some documents from an almirah.

He reported a loss of two gold rings, two gold bangles, one gold chain, two diamonds, 10 silver coins and Rs 7,500 in cash. A case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 34 police station. Police said they were going through the CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.