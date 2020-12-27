Sections
Jewellery stolen from cop’s house in Chandigarh

The details of the stolen items are yet to be provided

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 08:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Thieves targeted the locked house of a Punjab Police sub-inspector in Sector 23 and decamped with jewellery, the police said on Saturday.

In his complaint, SI Karnail Singh said that on December 22, he had gone to Bhogpur in Jalandhar and returned on December 25 at about 5.30pm. when he saw the lock of the main door broken. The entire house was ransacked, he said, adding that the thieves took away the jewellery kept in the locker of the almirah.

The details of the stolen items are yet to be provided, the police said.

A case under sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house breaking) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

