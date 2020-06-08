Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Jhajjar sellers slam odd-even formula, dump veggies on road

Jhajjar sellers slam odd-even formula, dump veggies on road

Jhajjar SDM says she has heard their grievances and given assurance that an alternative plan will be chalked out

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Vegetables strewn outside Jhajjar mandi on Monday. (HT Photo)

A group of vegetable sellers on Monday protested against administration’s decision to adopt ‘odd-even formula’ to open shops by dumping their items on the road outside the Jhajjar vegetable market.

Surender Singh, president of the vegetable market, said they were suffering huge losses since the government clamped the nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

“The Jhajjar administration is imposing new rules on us every day and it is very difficult for us to survive by opening shops on alternate days. We are suffering losses and the administration should allow us to open shops every day so that we can earn our livelihood. We are even wearing protective gear and maintaining social distance, but the administration is not paying heeds to our demands,” he added.

Jhajjar SDM Sikha said she has heard the grievances of the vegetable sellers and assured them of giving an alternative solution.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC result to be declared today at gseb.org, here’s how to check
Jun 09, 2020 01:48 IST
YES Bank looks to raise Rs 10,000 crore via FPO
Jun 09, 2020 01:37 IST
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
Jun 09, 2020 01:27 IST
Lockdown may have averted over 3 mn Covid-19 related deaths in Europe: Study
Jun 09, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.