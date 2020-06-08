Jhajjar sellers slam odd-even formula, dump veggies on road

A group of vegetable sellers on Monday protested against administration’s decision to adopt ‘odd-even formula’ to open shops by dumping their items on the road outside the Jhajjar vegetable market.

Surender Singh, president of the vegetable market, said they were suffering huge losses since the government clamped the nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

“The Jhajjar administration is imposing new rules on us every day and it is very difficult for us to survive by opening shops on alternate days. We are suffering losses and the administration should allow us to open shops every day so that we can earn our livelihood. We are even wearing protective gear and maintaining social distance, but the administration is not paying heeds to our demands,” he added.

Jhajjar SDM Sikha said she has heard the grievances of the vegetable sellers and assured them of giving an alternative solution.