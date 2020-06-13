Sections
Jhajjar teen 'abducted' in broad daylight, FIR registered

Jhajjar DSP Shamsher Singh said, “The girl had planned her abduction with the help of her lover.”

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 01:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

An 18-year-old girl was taken away by a group of men in Jhajjar on Friday morning, police said. Among the abductors was her lover, whom she married in a Rohtak temple later in the day.

The police have registered an FIR against the man under Section 365 (abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code.

The girl was accompanied by her mother when she was taken away in a car. The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera.

Jhajjar DSP Shamsher Singh said, “The girl had planned her abduction with the help of her lover.”



He said they have brought the couple back to Jhajjar and will produce them in a local court on Saturday.

