Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / JJP leader’s son booked for assault, villagers say he flashed gun at them

JJP leader’s son booked for assault, villagers say he flashed gun at them

Some villagers of Damohpura in Jagadhari area had gathered on a road to protest against mining where Bhupinder and his friends reportedly had an argument with them in the presence of police officials

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:27 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times/Ambala

(Representational Image )

Yamunanagar police on Tuesday booked former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Jagadhari and currently Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) district president Arjun Singh’s son Bhupinder and his friends for allegedly pointing gun and threatening some villagers on Monday night.

On the complaint of a villager, Balram, police booked Bhupinder, Anil, Sachin and Ram under sections 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC and Arms Act. Arjun Singh, however, rubbished the charges against his son as politically motivated.

Some villagers of Damohpura in Jagadhari area had gathered on a road to protest against mining where Bhupinder and his friends reportedly had an argument with them in the presence of police officials, including in-charge of Buria police station Lajjaram.

“Bhupinder had a gun in his hand, but didn’t point it on anyone. It will be investigated if he has a licence or not. The accused seemed to be under the influence of alcohol,” Lajjaram said. Yamunanagar SP Kamaldeep Goyal said the matter is being investigated.

Arjun Singh said his son has a pistol for his personal safety. “I accept that he was drunk, but he didn’t point gun at anybody. He didn’t even flash it or fired it, but just gave it to the police officer so that it is not misused by anyone from the crowd,” Singh told HT.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Oct 28, 2020 00:23 IST
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
Oct 27, 2020 21:21 IST
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
Oct 27, 2020 20:11 IST
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Saha, Warner show crushes Delhi Capitals
Oct 27, 2020 23:28 IST

latest news

IPL 2020, RCB Predicted XI against MI: Kohli likely to make three changes
Oct 28, 2020 00:23 IST
Netizens find this video showing making of a traditional teapot soothing
Oct 28, 2020 00:26 IST
GMADA razes 25 illegal structures in Mohali’s Jhampur area
Oct 28, 2020 00:17 IST
CBI court issues notice to Hooda, Vora in AJL plot allotment case
Oct 28, 2020 00:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.