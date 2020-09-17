Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / JJP tenders apology over lathicharge on protesting farmers in Kurukshetra

JJP tenders apology over lathicharge on protesting farmers in Kurukshetra

Daring the Congress to ‘prove’ if deputy CM Dushyant Chautala has any role in lathicharge, he accused the Congress of defaming the minister.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 20:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, on Friday tendered an apology for the lathicharge on protesting farmers in Kurukshetra last week.

Digvijay Chautala, who is younger brother of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and president of INSO, the youth wing of the JJP, said the “JJP apologises to the farmers subjected to lathicharge.”

He said, “JJP was always with the farmers...and interests of the farmers are always supreme for the party. After watching the video of lathicharge on farmers, the first thing we did was to condemn the incident as it was wrong.”

He said the JJP had also demanded an inquiry into who issued orders for the lathicharge. “The police were wrong to resort to lathicharge,” he said.

Stating that the Central and state governments had already made it clear that foodgrains will continue to be procured under minimum support price (MSP), Digvijay said some political parties were misleading farmers.

Daring the Congress to ‘prove’ if deputy CM Dushyant Chautala has any role in lathicharge, he accused the Congress of defaming the minister.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Sep 17, 2020 21:43 IST
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Sep 17, 2020 20:25 IST
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
Sep 17, 2020 21:36 IST
On China, India is making a mistake | Opinion
Sep 17, 2020 21:46 IST

latest news

Centre allows up to 74% FDI in defense sector under automatic route
Sep 17, 2020 22:03 IST
Sonia Raman, first Indian American woman coach of an NBA team
Sep 17, 2020 22:02 IST
Protests banned within 200 m of Kedarnath shrine; won’t budge, say priests
Sep 17, 2020 22:00 IST
73% fresh infections reported from nine Haryana districts
Sep 17, 2020 21:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.