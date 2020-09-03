Chandigarh: JP Atray cricket tournament postponed to next year

The 26th edition of the All-India JP Atray Memorial cricket tournament, which was to be held from September, 2020, to next year (September, 2021), has been postponed amid the Covid–19 pandemic.

The tournament has always been seen as an opener for the country’s domestic cricket season for the last 25 years. It has seen the participation of over 100 international players, starting from the legendary Kapil Dev to the latest sensation, Shubman Gill.

“Players have always looked at this tournament as an opportunity to get into shape for the grueling domestic and international seasons. From the present lot of international cricketers, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hardik Pandya, Ravinder Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Jaspreet Bumrah and Shubhman Gill have successfully honed their skills in this tournament that has been played under the auspices of Punjab Cricket Association in the tricity,” said Sushil Kapoor, organising secretary of the tournament.

The tournament, that has been played in the 50-over format, has been won the maximum number of times by Punjab (five times), while ONGC qualified for the finals nine times, winning it four times.

“We are hopeful that the tournament will be organised next year with renewed vigour and better playing conditions with PCA’s new international stadium at Mullanpur likely to be operational by that time,” said Vivek Atray, convener of the tournament.