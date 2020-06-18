JULY SEMESTER: Three-fourths of PTU students not in favour of online exams

Nearly three-fourths of students of the Inder Kumar Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG-PTU) are not in favour of appearing online for the upcoming semester examinations in July as they want them to be conducted in the conventional mode.

This was revealed in a survey wherein the varsity sought feedback of the students in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. In May-end, the university had decided to conduct online examination starting with the final-semester students, a varsity official said.

The survey, prepared by the varsity’s controller of examinations, was divided into two parts. In the first, feedback of the final-semester students was sought while the rest of the pupils were asked to share their views in the second. All students were to submit their response by June 10.

As many as 9,936 final-semester students participated in the survey. Of these, 6,462 (65%) gave their consent to appear in the traditional mode of examination while 3,494 (34.96%) said they were in favour of appearing in the online exam.

In the second part, a total of 30,697 students of other semesters submitted their response. Of these, 24,323 (79%) wanted to appear in the traditional mode of examination while only 6,374 (21%) said the July semester exams be held in January 2021 in the traditional format.

Also, the varsity has sought feedback from parents on starting classes from August 1.

A PTU official said they have received a revised academic calendar from the University Grants Commission (UGC) which recommended starting of classes from August but the decision will be taken only after consulting the parents and getting approval from the Punjab government.

Majority of the nearly 300 parents whose feedback was received said they were ready to send their wards to the colleges only if proper Covid-19 protocol is followed, it is learnt.

The state government has announced that it will take the final decision on conducting examinations after June 30.

PTU vice-chancellor (V-C) Prof Ajay Kumar Sharma said, “The students have to understand that they are pursuing professional courses which are industry-oriented. Promotion to the next semester or passing exams without appearing in the ones can become roadblocks during their placements.”

“We will take a decision after the UGC and the state government take a call on the issue,” he added.