Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Justice SN Satyanarayana takes oath as Punjab and Haryana HC judge

Justice SN Satyanarayana takes oath as Punjab and Haryana HC judge

He was transferred from Karnataka high court in March, but his joining got delayed due to the covid-19 outbreak

Updated: May 29, 2020 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Justice SN Satyanarayana took oath as judge of Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday. He was transferred from Karnataka high court in March, but his joining got delayed due to the covid-19 outbreak. Chief justice RS Jha administered the oath to him by at a ceremony at high court premises, attended only by administrative committee of the court, in view of the covid-19 outbreak.

Justice Satyanarayana was the second senior-most judge at the Karnataka high court after the chief justice and here will be at number 7. Born on January 15, 1959, he enrolled as advocate on April 22, 1983 at Bengaluru and took up civil as well as criminal cases. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka high court on June 9, 2008 and a permanent judge on June 8, 2012. The number of judges at the Punjab and Haryana high court is now 56, including the chief justice, against the sanctioned strength of 85.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Physical training instructors’ rally: Panipat DC seeks explanation from local police
May 29, 2020 00:26 IST
NIA files supplementary chargesheet against narco-terrorist
May 29, 2020 00:26 IST
Haryana to randomly verify addresses of 5% train passengers
May 29, 2020 00:18 IST
2 more doctors in city die of Covid-19; 1 had to ‘wait 2 days for ICU bed’
May 29, 2020 00:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.