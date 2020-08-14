Juvenile apprehended for trying to break into house in Chandigarh

Four juveniles tried to break into a house in Sector 34-C on Wednesday and one of them was apprehended by the police. Cops are on the lookout for the other three.

Police said an eyewitness saw four juveniles breaking the locks of a house in Sector 34-C and called them, following which, they reached the spot.

The boys tried to flee and police chased them till the Sector 33/45 turn and apprehend one of them, who is 17-years-old.

A case has been registered under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (lurking house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 34 police station. The boy has been sent to a juvenile home. Police said he had revealed the names of his three accomplices, who are also juveniles, and they will be nabbed soon.