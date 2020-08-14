Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Juvenile apprehended for trying to break into house in Chandigarh

Juvenile apprehended for trying to break into house in Chandigarh

Was accompanied by three other juveniles

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, HIndustan Times Chandigarh

Four juveniles tried to break into a house in Sector 34-C on Wednesday and one of them was apprehended by the police. Cops are on the lookout for the other three.

Police said an eyewitness saw four juveniles breaking the locks of a house in Sector 34-C and called them, following which, they reached the spot.

The boys tried to flee and police chased them till the Sector 33/45 turn and apprehend one of them, who is 17-years-old.

A case has been registered under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (lurking house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 34 police station. The boy has been sent to a juvenile home. Police said he had revealed the names of his three accomplices, who are also juveniles, and they will be nabbed soon.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Juvenile apprehended for trying to break into house in Chandigarh
Aug 14, 2020 01:21 IST
Downpour brings deluge to several Sonepat areas
Aug 14, 2020 01:20 IST
In US-brokered deal, UAE and Israel to normalise ties
Aug 14, 2020 01:19 IST
Congress holds statewide protests against BJP-JJP government in Haryana
Aug 14, 2020 01:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.