Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Kaithal man held for manufacturing fake hand sanitisers

Kaithal man held for manufacturing fake hand sanitisers

Kaithal DSP said accused Kishore Kumar was producing fake hand sanitisers in the name of a Japanese company

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Police on Tuesday raided a house in Kaithal’s main bazaar where spurious hand sanitisers were being manufactured and arrested its owner.

Kaithal DSP (headquarters) said accused Kishore Kumar was producing fake hand sanitisers in the name of a Japanese company. “Following a tip-off, a team led by CIA-1 in-charge Anoop Singh raided his house and seized 2,000 litre sanitiser, 5,600 litre ethyl alcohol, 100 litre glycerin and thousands of packed and empty bottles,” he added.

The accused has been charged under sections of Indian Penal Code and sent in six-day police remand.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

150 Covid patients shifted from BKC
Jun 02, 2020 23:47 IST
Delhi govt decision on sealing of borders holds weight:Khattar
Jun 02, 2020 23:47 IST
Greece suspends Qatar flights till mid-June after 12 test positive for coronavirus
Jun 02, 2020 23:46 IST
Ludhiana MC panel to reimpose 2014 CLU, EDC rates
Jun 02, 2020 23:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.