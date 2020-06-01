Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Kaithal teen abducted, gangraped; three women among six booked

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Six people, including three women, have been booked in the abduction and gangrape case of a 17-year-old girl from a village under Dhand police jurisdiction in Kaithal, police said on Sunday.

As per the police, the victim had on April 19 gone to a shop in her village when three men from Pehowa abducted her. The girl told the police that they took her to a farm house where one of them raped her.

She said the trio then took her to another place where, with the help of three women, she was forcibly married to one of the accused, whom she knew for past few months. They also took some photographs, she added.

The girl claimed that later the accused took her to an isolated place where she was gangraped and tortured. On May 6, she managed to get out of the confinement and reached her home, the police said, adding that her family decided to file a complaint on May 29.



Dhand police station in-charge Rajesh Kumar said on the basis of the girl’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) under sections 323, 342, 366-A, 376-D and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been registered against six people, including three women, who are yet to be identified. Investigation officer Sunita Devi said a probe was on and efforts were being made to arrest the accused.

