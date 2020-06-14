Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Kaithal: Thieves take away ATM loaded with Rs 14 lakh

Kaithal: Thieves take away ATM loaded with Rs 14 lakh

The police said though they have started a thorough probe, the preliminary investigation suggested that it was a result of negligence of the bank as the ATM was unguarded.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 01:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Thieves took away an unguarded automated teller machine (ATM) of State bank of India (SBI) loaded with Rs 14 lakh from Keorak village of Kaithal district, police said on Saturday.

The theft took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, bank officials told the police.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified thieves under sections 380 and 457 of the IPC.

The police said though they have started a thorough probe, the preliminary investigation suggested that it was a result of negligence of the bank as the ATM was unguarded.



ROBBERY BID FOILED

In another incident, police thwarted the plan of armed robbers to loot an ATM of Punjab National Bank in Siwan village of the district.

Anoop Singh, in-charge of Kaithal police’s CIA-1, said a police team cracked down on the robbers trying to steal money around 1.30am. However, they opened fire at the cops and managed to flee.

He said they have registered a case.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donald Trump defers June 19 rally; walks fine line on chokeholds
Jun 14, 2020 02:04 IST
Insta success: Top 5 music lives  
Jun 14, 2020 01:58 IST
HT Brunch cover story: Every woman’s most personal problems
Jun 14, 2020 01:52 IST
Kaithal: Thieves take away ATM loaded with Rs 14 lakh
Jun 14, 2020 01:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.