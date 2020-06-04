Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Kamaldeep Goyal is Yamunanagar SP

Kamaldeep Goyal is Yamunanagar SP

Goyal said maintaining law and order in the district would be his top priority

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Kamaldeep Goyal (HT PHOTO)

Kamaldeep Goyal assumed charge as Yamunanagar superintendent of police (SP) on Wednesday. He replaced Himanshu Garg, who was transferred to Panchkula (headquarters) as SP (crime against women).

Goyal said maintaining law and order in the district would be his top priority, and sought locals’ support in the fight against coronavirus.

“If the law and order in the district is good, then criminal activities can be curbed to a great extent. Also, we have to follow the necessary rules to tackle this pandemic and people should lend their support to the administration,” he said.

“My focus will also be on drug addiction among the youth,” he added.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Navi Mumbai records 96 new cases
Jun 04, 2020 01:45 IST
KDMC records 62 new cases, 1 death
Jun 04, 2020 01:36 IST
Oppn slams Khattar govt on Covid data mismatch
Jun 04, 2020 01:21 IST
Early sown paddy destroyed in Karnal
Jun 04, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.