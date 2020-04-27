Kangra police use cartoons to drive home dos and don’ts regarding Covid-19

In a popular illustration, four people, who claim to be bored due to the lockdown, are seen playing cards in a jungle and inspector Dhyan counsels them. (HT PHOTO )

Every morning, inspector Dhyan Singh diligently offers his daily dose of advice, mostly tips to fight Coronavirus and dos and don’ts to prevent the infection and warns residents against flouting guidelines.

Only, inspector Dhyan is not a Himachal Police cop but a cartoon character, which features in the Kangra police’s series ‘Dyan Ra Gyan’ (Dhyan’s Advice) on their Facebook page.

Adept at multitasking, the good inspector conveys vital information about the deadly virus while simultaneously tickling the funnybone.

The endearing character’s unique selling point (USP) is that he conveys the information in the region’s local dialect, which adds to the humour.

In one of the cartoons, a man asks another to act like a patient so that they can go for a spin around town but inspector Dhyan counsels them saying, “Pulsa Ta Jana Dena par Corona Pakdya Ta Kuthi Joge Ni Rehna (Police may let you go but you will be ruined if corona gets you).

In another popular illustration, four people, who claim to be bored due to the lockdown, are playing cards in a jungle.

“Je chimdya Corona ta na khaloni tash na rehna udas (If you get infected, you will neither feel sad nor will be able to play cards),” the inspector Dhyan tells them, sagaciously.

Inspector Dhyan counsels people to not break curfew. ( HT PHOTO )

CARTOONS BRAINCHILD OF KANGRA SP

The cartoons are the brainchild of Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Vimukt Ranjan.

“A Dharamshala-based cartoonist Arvind Sharma volunteered to help the police with this initiative,” he said.

Ranjan said the cartoon series had garnered a good response from the netizens and are being widely shared and liked.

Meanwhile, Arvind Sharma, who created inspector Dhyan, said the character was inspired by all cops in his neighbourhood and their interaction with the general public.