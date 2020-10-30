Kapurthala jail head warden, warden sent behind bars for assaulting deputy superintendent

Two jail officials were arrested and placed under suspension after they attacked the deputy jail superintendent of Kapurthala Modern Jail when he tried to frisk one of them on Friday morning.

Police said warden Sukhwinder Singh of Ghurma in Barnala district and head warden Jasbir Singh of Ferozepur were sent behind bars for attacking deputy superintendent, security, Vijay Kawarpal, with lathis and injuring him.

“Sukhwinder misbehaved with Kawarpal when he attempted to frisk him as he reported for duty this morning. They had an argument after which Jasbir joined Sukhwinder and both attacked Kawarpal with lathis,” jail superintendent Baljit Ghuman said.

The deputy superintendent sustained minor injuries.

The two jail officials were arrested after a complaint was lodged against them and they were placed under suspension immediately, he said.

A case was registered under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty); 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions); 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Four days ago, three inmates were injured in a group clash at the Kapurthala jail.