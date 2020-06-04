Karnal juvenile centre inmate commits suicide

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when he was alone in the quarantine centre. ((Getty Images/iStockphoto))

A 17-year-old inmate of a Karnal juvenile observation home committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, police said on Thursday.

As per the information, the boy belonged to Bindroli village of Sonepat district and was brought to the juvenile centre, ‘Place of Safety’, on June 1 after he was detained under Section 12 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Krishan Mann, superintendent of the centre run by Haryana women and child welfare department, said the incident took place on Wednesday evening when he was alone in the quarantine centre. “The boy used a bedsheet to hang himself,” he added.

Karnal superintendent of police Surender Singh Bhoria said they initiated inquest proceedings and the boy’s body was handed over to his family members after autopsy.