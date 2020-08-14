Kashmir Chamber of commerce and industry lashes out at govt over infinite lockdown

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday lashed out at the government for imposing indefinite lock down in Kashmir, especially Srinagar, and termed it a serious ‘infringement’ on the rights of the business community to earn a livelihood.

The business body which is amalgam of over two dozen organisations blamed officials for enjoying golf while ignoring the ground realities. Sheikh Gowhar Ali, joint secretary general and spokesman of KCCI, in a statement said that despite full cooperation extended by the general public and the business community, the administration appears to be running in circles.

The KCCI blamed the officials of taking refuge by placing barbed wires around localities instead doing the hard ground work. “Here, the administration cannot be bothered to stop tweeting and identify individual houses. They simply barbwire off entire neighborhoods, if not the entire districts. Saves a lot of hard work.”

The spokesman alleged that DDMA funds have been spent on purchase of barriers despite Kashmir having the highest inventory of barriers including barbed wires available. ‘’The prices of critical medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators ,has skyrocketed without any system of checks and balances in place.’’

“Handpicked star restaurants, frequented to by the high and mighty, have been allowed to operate. Our students stand deprived of quality education due to the unavailability of required internet speed, which the government of Jammu and Kashmir has been opposing tooth and nail in the honourable Supreme Court of India.”

The spokesperson said the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC), which had been closed till May. was opened up for play in June .