Kashmir, Himachal brace for fresh spell of snow, rain from November 23

Kashmir, Himachal brace for fresh spell of snow, rain from November 23

The minimum temperatures in Himachal were two to three degrees below normal on Saturday though the weather remained clear.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 12:14 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Tourists enjoying a pony ride on a snow-capped trail at Kufri near Shimla after the last spell earlier this week. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The Kashmir Valley and the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh are bracing for another spell of snowfall from November 23 even as the weatherman has forecast a further drop in the night temperature.

The meteorological department in Srinagar said that there was 70% chances that the new cycle could bring snow across the Kashmir Valley and its intensity would be weaker than the previous cycles. “The fresh spell of snow could lead to the closure of Zoji La Pass and Mughal Road. The weather will remain dry for the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” the MeT office release said.

MERCURY BELOW NORMAL ON SUNNY SATURDAY

Snowfall is forecast in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and rainfall in the middle hills as a fresh western disturbance is expected to hit the western Himalayan region.

The minimum temperatures in the state were two to three degrees below normal on Saturday though the weather was clear.



State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said that snowfall is likely at isolated places of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu and Chamba and rainfall is forecast in the middle hills up to November 25.

MANALI SHIVERS AT -1°C

The minimum temperature in the state capital of Shimla on Friday was 5.1°C, while Kufri recorded a low of 3.4°C. Manali shivered at minus 1°C, while Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded lows of 5.6°C and 3.7°C, respectively.

The minimum temperature in Solan was 3°C, Una 3.7°C, Hamirpur 6.2°C, Bilaspur 7°C and Nahan 11.4°C.

Kalpa was freezing cold at minus 3°C, while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 3.8°C.

