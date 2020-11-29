Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / KBDAV Sector 7 teacher’s bag snatched in Chandigarh’s Sector 19

KBDAV Sector 7 teacher’s bag snatched in Chandigarh’s Sector 19

Dimpy Verma, 32, a resident of Dera Bassi in Mohali was walking from school with a friend at 3.30 pm when the scooter rider snatched her bag and sped away

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chandigarh police registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) and Section 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 19 police station on Saturday after a woman reported that her purse was snatched. (HT Photo)

A 32-year-old teacher with KBDAV Senior Secondary Public School in Sector 7 lost her bag to a snatcher riding an Activa scooter near the Brahmrishi Yoga Training College in Sector 19 on Saturday, police have said.

The bag contained her mobile phone, Rs 300 in cash and her documents.

Dimpy Verma, 32, a resident of Dera Bassi in Mohali was walking from school with a friend at 3.30 pm when the scooter rider snatched her bag and sped away.

Police have registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) and Section 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 19 police station. The snatcher is yet to be traced.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah at JP Nadda’s residence as BJP brass meets to discuss farmers’ protest
Nov 29, 2020 22:38 IST
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasra for discussion, BJP demands CM’s resignation
Nov 29, 2020 22:16 IST
Search teams locate debris of Navy’s MiG-29K, pilot still missing
Nov 29, 2020 21:02 IST
Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Nov 29, 2020 19:40 IST

latest news

Sable sets natl mark; Walelegn, Yehualaw win Delhi half-marathon titles
Nov 29, 2020 23:47 IST
Mumbai: CAT 2020 was tougher than last year, say aspirants
Nov 29, 2020 23:46 IST
Madhya Pradesh teen objects to uploading sister’s pic online, gets killed
Nov 29, 2020 23:51 IST
Citizens fined for violating Covid-19 norms in Mumbai to be given masks for free: BMC
Nov 29, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.