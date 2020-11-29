KBDAV Sector 7 teacher’s bag snatched in Chandigarh’s Sector 19

Chandigarh police registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) and Section 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 19 police station on Saturday after a woman reported that her purse was snatched. (HT Photo)

A 32-year-old teacher with KBDAV Senior Secondary Public School in Sector 7 lost her bag to a snatcher riding an Activa scooter near the Brahmrishi Yoga Training College in Sector 19 on Saturday, police have said.

The bag contained her mobile phone, Rs 300 in cash and her documents.

Dimpy Verma, 32, a resident of Dera Bassi in Mohali was walking from school with a friend at 3.30 pm when the scooter rider snatched her bag and sped away.

Police have registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) and Section 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 19 police station. The snatcher is yet to be traced.